Video

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Prepare for wind

Wind and rain will blow into the capital on Sunday and Monday (Picture: PA Images) PA/Press Association Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this weekend? Watch our three-minute Met Office video forecast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s going to be windy. And cloudy. But hopefully not too cold.

Have a great weekend!