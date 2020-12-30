Welling businessman wins BEM for charity work

Harpreet Virdee has been awarded a BEM for his charitable work. Picture: Harpreet Virdee Archant

A Welling man has been awarded a BEM in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Harpreet Virdee, known as Harry, won the award for his charitable work in his capacity as trustee for the City Sikhs Foundation.

Harry has been a leading supporter and advocate for City Sikhs since it was founded in October 2010 as a network for British Sikh professionals. His vision, guidance and advice has seen it develop into one of the leading Sikh organisations in the country with more than 7,000 individual members.

Throughout his life, he has championed diversity and fairness.

He has also worked with a number of charities to raise awareness amongst the BAME community on issues such as promoting living organ donations and bone marrow transplants.

He has collaborated with the BBC and many other professional bodies to help BAME individuals to excel within the working environment.

Being an individual basing decisions on facts not feelings, he is part of the founding team of the British Sikh Report, now in its sixth year, which is an annual report launched in Parliament every year that assesses the views of Sikhs living in the UK, providing a voice for the Sikh community.

When not active in charity work, Harry is a managing director for Capita, where he has responsibility for the company's operations in Poland.

Jasvir Singh, chairman of City Sikhs, said "I'm so proud to see Harry being recognised for his extensive charity work. He is a true role model for young people of all backgrounds, and his unwavering commitment to various community projects shows how each of us can have a positive

impact in society. This is a well-deserved honour."

Harpreet added: "I am extremely humbled by the prestigious honour but I feel that this recognition is for my parents as I stand on their shoulders - if it was not for their struggles and hard work, then I would not be where I am today. I hope this honour will inspire other young people to give back to society however they can."