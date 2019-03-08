Crack-shot Sharp to conquer world in 18 months

Archie Sharp celebrates after his fight against Lyon Woodstock (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Bexley

Archie Sharp has drawn up battle plans to takeover the super featherweight division at domestic and world level.

The WBO European super featherweight champion returns at the SSE Arena, Wembley on April 27, live on BT Sport.

Sharp (14-0, 7 KOs), put his rivals on notice with a stunning title winning performance when he outpointed fellow prospect Lyon Woodstock in October.

“In a year-and-a-half I want to be talked of among world level fighters,” declared the Welling boxer.

A challenge for Sam Bowen’s British title looks certain this year and could double as an eliminator for WBO champion Masayuki Ito’s WBO title.

Bowen is ninth in the organisation’s rankings and Sharp 12th.

Sharp, 23, said: “The Bowen fight is going to happen. We’re both unbeaten, we’re both under Frank Warren, we’re both top prospects so it’s gonna happen. When? I’m not too sure.

“He has mentioned Scott Quigg and wants to move on, but I have names I want. There’s Lee Selby and Sam is among those names.

“Sam is a great fighter, but I’m a great fighter. We would make a great fight. What a clash of styles it will be. He is very strong and I am very classy.

“The British title is a great belt to have and that is a belt we want, but I am ranked 12th in the WBO rankings so there are other fights out there.”

Unfortunately injury and illness meant that Sharp couldn’t train for four weeks earlier this year, costing him a Royal Albert Hall title defence in early March.

His return will be a non-title eight rounder on promoter Frank Warren’s bill that is stacked with prospects.

Sharp explained: “Ideally I want big fights. I know I am only boxing an eight-rounder in April, but after injury and illness I need to get back in there and see how everything is.

“I have just got to be clever. If I jump straight back in there and my injury doesn’t hold out I will have made a big mistake.

“I was upset and frustrated over not being able to fight at the Royal Albert Hall, but I remained mentally strong and now I am back out.”

Daniel Dubois against Richard Lartey tops the bill at the SSE Arena on April 27 on a card that also includes the Commonwealth super middleweight title fight between Lerrone Richards and Tommy Langford, as well as the Southern Area super middleweight title clash between Zak Chelli and Jimmy Smith.

WBO European super flyweight champion Sunny Edwards and WBO European super featherweight champion Sharp also feature.

Rangy super welterweight talent Hamzah Sheeraz will be back out after his impressive win over Rod Douglas Jnr.

Hard-hitting middleweight and Peacock gym product Denzel Bentley (9-0) and Belfast amateur middleweight star Caoimhin Agyarko will also return to action.

There are Queensberry debuts for unbeaten welterweight Chris Kongo (10-0) and Sheffield middleweight Shakiel Thompson (2-0), who is being tipped by sparring partner Billy Joe Saunders as a star for the future.

Ilford super middleweight Umar Sadiq (4-1) also returns as he looks to rebuild after his first career loss.

Tunde Ajayi-trained lightweight Bilal Ali (1-0) will have his second professional fight after making a successful start to his pro career, with Hoddesdon super lightweight Alfie Price set for his fifth.

Tickets will be priced as £40, £50, £75, £100 and £150 and are now on sale to purchase via Eventim, Ticketmaster, the SSE Arena website and AXS.com