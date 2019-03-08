Bexleyheath festive lights switch-on details

Christmas is coming to Bexleyheath with a November 16 launch of the festive lights.

The celebrations will be running from 11am, but the lights will be switched on at 4.15pm.

That means there is a full day of live entertainment on stage including singers and dancers, said Graham May from the Bexleyheath Business Partnership.

The switch will be thrown by three Christmas card competition winners, Father Christmas and the Mayor of Bexley.

Alongside this will be the launch of the Christmas Market, where there will be food and drink, personalised gifts and more.

The market will be open right through to Christmas Eve.

Graham said every Saturday from November 16 until December 21, there will be a free elf activity workshop along with face painting in one of the festive chalets.

More information on upcoming events and activities in Bexleyheath, is at www.enjoybexleyheath.co.uk or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @BexleyheathTown