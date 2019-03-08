Search

Advanced search

Local Recall

Bexleyheath festive lights switch-on details

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 November 2019

A day of fun and entertainment will end with the switching on of the lights. Picture: Bexleyheath Business Partnership

A day of fun and entertainment will end with the switching on of the lights. Picture: Bexleyheath Business Partnership

Archant

Christmas is coming to Bexleyheath with a November 16 launch of the festive lights.

The celebrations will be running from 11am, but the lights will be switched on at 4.15pm.

That means there is a full day of live entertainment on stage including singers and dancers, said Graham May from the Bexleyheath Business Partnership.

The switch will be thrown by three Christmas card competition winners, Father Christmas and the Mayor of Bexley.

You may also want to watch:

Alongside this will be the launch of the Christmas Market, where there will be food and drink, personalised gifts and more.

The market will be open right through to Christmas Eve.

Graham said every Saturday from November 16 until December 21, there will be a free elf activity workshop along with face painting in one of the festive chalets.

More information on upcoming events and activities in Bexleyheath, is at www.enjoybexleyheath.co.uk or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @BexleyheathTown

Most Read

New wheelie bins being rolled out across Bexley

Here are the new bins - waiting to be delivered to homes across Bexley. Picture: Bexley Council

Appeal for volunteers to join environmental Friends groups in Bexley

Foots Cray Meadow Friends group needs more volunteers to help maintain this magnificent piece of open land. Picture: Google

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Old Bexley and Sidcup MP James Brokenshire says think before speaking to people with cancer

Lung cancer survivor James Brokenshire wants us all to think before we speak to those with the disease. Picture: Chris McAndrew

Bexleyheath festive lights switch-on details

A day of fun and entertainment will end with the switching on of the lights. Picture: Bexleyheath Business Partnership

Most Read

New wheelie bins being rolled out across Bexley

Here are the new bins - waiting to be delivered to homes across Bexley. Picture: Bexley Council

Appeal for volunteers to join environmental Friends groups in Bexley

Foots Cray Meadow Friends group needs more volunteers to help maintain this magnificent piece of open land. Picture: Google

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Old Bexley and Sidcup MP James Brokenshire says think before speaking to people with cancer

Lung cancer survivor James Brokenshire wants us all to think before we speak to those with the disease. Picture: Chris McAndrew

Bexleyheath festive lights switch-on details

A day of fun and entertainment will end with the switching on of the lights. Picture: Bexleyheath Business Partnership

Latest from the Bexley Times

Bexleyheath festive lights switch-on details

A day of fun and entertainment will end with the switching on of the lights. Picture: Bexleyheath Business Partnership

Crossrail ‘will not open next year’, CEO confirms

Crossrail...

Old Bexley and Sidcup MP James Brokenshire says think before speaking to people with cancer

Lung cancer survivor James Brokenshire wants us all to think before we speak to those with the disease. Picture: Chris McAndrew

New wheelie bins being rolled out across Bexley

Here are the new bins - waiting to be delivered to homes across Bexley. Picture: Bexley Council

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists