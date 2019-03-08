Bexley and Bromley community groups could win £10,000 through Crowdfunder scheme

Do you have an idea for how you can improve your community?

The Make Change Happen scheme aims to do just that by offering a £10,000 grant to people and organisations who come up with the most inspiring ideas.

It's the second phase of a partnership between Crowdfunder and charitable foundation Trust for London which aims to tackle poverty and inequality across the capital.

The scheme is set to help community groups raise funding to tackle issues that matter to them and make a positive impact on the lives of Londoners.

People living in the 21 eligible boroughs - which includes Bexley and Bromley - can submit their ideas through the Crowdfunder website, with up to £10,000 of match funding on offer to successful applicants.

Workshops are being held across outer London over the next two months to offer support and guidance to those interested in setting up their own community project.

Applicants are asked to outline their idea in 100 words and successful projects will be contacted by the Crowdfunder team in a bid to get their campaign up and running before the end of the year.

Helal Uddin Abbas, grants manager at Trust for London, said: "At Trust for London, we know that London community groups make real change happen through their work to improve the lives of those in their local communities.

"Through working with Crowdfunder, we hope to reach and interest new developing community groups and individuals with ideas to tackle poverty and inequality in their areas."

Jason Nuttall, Crowdfunder programme director, added: "Through working with Trust for London on this innovative project we're supporting those with great ideas which improve life for people in the city. "At Crowdfunder we see amazing ideas which bring positive change to people's lives become a reality every day, we're looking forward to see what ideas Londoners have."

Projects must fit one of three target themes - strengthening voices, community activities or improving advice work.

For more information and to enter, visitcrowdfunder.co.uk/funds/connected-communities by Friday, October 18.