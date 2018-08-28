Woodland xylophone unveiled at Bexley school

Willow Bank students try out their woodland xylophone © Brian Aldrich

An incredible woodland musical sculpture has been unveiled at a Bexley school.

The installation of a xylophone sculpture was created at Willow Bank Primary School, Seacourt Road, by developers L&Q and The Anderson Group, using wood from the site of Erith eco-development The Quarry.

It will be used as part of a sensory experiences learning programme for the school’s more vulnerable students and will eventually take permanent residence at The Quarry’s new primary school, Lime Wood Free School, once it opens.

The installation is a key part of a wider sustainability programme at The Quarry which is supported by sculptors Jeff Higley and Arthur Mowbray.

The xylophone is just the start and will be joined several more displays created from local wood, including a totem pole, school plaque and decorative wooden leaves.

Claire Ingrams, executive head at Willow Bank Primary School and the new Lime Wood, said: “It’s great that Thamesmead pupils will be able to benefit from the sculpture in advance of Lime Wood Free School opening.

“The xylophone gives us a fantastic opportunity to engage our students at Willow Bank Primary School in learning outside the classroom and to teach them the importance of local nature.”

The Quarry housng development incorporates innovatively designed homes near a 3.25 hectare ecology area to incude a network of cycle routes and walkways.

Lucy Chitty, at L&Q’s South region, said: “The sustainable ethos of The Quarry is bought to life through the new musical sculpture and the development has brought new life to the disused quarry, whilst protecting the local ecology of the site.

“This considered approach extends to the design of Lime Wood Free School – its circular shape will maximise natural daylight, with all classrooms facing out over the new neighborhood and beyond, while also benefiting from a dedicated outdoor teaching space.”

And Sean Emmett, development director at The Anderson Group added: “It was important to us when we began work on The Quarry development that any significant trees that were removed as part of the construction were reused so it’s fantastic to see the children at Willow Bank’s enthusiasm for the new musical sculpture.”