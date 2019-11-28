Hunt is on for Blackfen's favourite Christmas song

Cllrs James Hunt, Cafer Munur and Peter Craske outside Blackfen Community Library. Picture: Peter Craske Archant

The search is on to find Blackfen and Lamorbey's favourite Christmas song.

In the run-up to the switching on of Blackfen's Christmas lights on Saturday, December 7, residents are being asked to choose their top tune for the festive season.

Each day from December 1 to 4, two selected songs will be put up for vote on the Blackfen and Lamorbey Ward Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The winning song from each day will go through to the semi-final on December 5 and the final takes place on December 6 with the winner announced on December 7.

Organising the fun event are Councillors Peter Craske, James Hunt and Cafer Munur.

Cllr Craske said: "Our Christmas celebrations in Blackfen's town centre are always well supported, and in the run-up to our lights being switched on we want everyone to really get into the Christmas spirit.

"We all have our favourite Christmas songs - and ones we can't stand as well - but what is the official Blackfen and Lamorbey top festive tune?"

You may also want to watch:

Last year more than 700 people came to the Christmas lights switch-on at Blackfen's Community Library, the culmination of a daylong celebration.

The councillors have worked with Penny Duggan and the Blackfen Community Association since August to secure the funding and book the lights and the events.

Penny said: "We have much to be proud of in Blackfen and Lamorbey. Our shopping parades and pubs are important in keeping alive our community spirit and Christmas is always a time to bring us together to enjoy what is on offer.

"Blackfen Community Library has become an important hub with events and activities for all ages, including our annual Christmas event."

Among the events on December 7 will also be a choir performing, no doubt, the favourite song, plus a few other classics at noon.

Free visits to Santa will be on offer between 2pm and 4pm.

But the grand finale will be the turning on of the Christmas lights, which is scheduled to take place as the sun goes down at around 4.30pm.

There be live music, crafts, and all day coffee house treats.